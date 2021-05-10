Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera

Residents in a Texas neighborhood were left stunned after spotting a tiger roaming its streets Sunday, according to the New York Post.

One man came out of his home with a gun and told another man who came out afterwards to get the big cat back into a house around the residential Houston area on Ivy Wall Drive at about 8 p.m., KHOU 11 and the Post reported.

“Get the f*** back inside. F*** you and your f***ing tiger,” the armed man was heard screaming as he pointed his weapon at the tiger, according to video posted to social media.

In another video, the alleged owner of the tiger was heard saying he will get the animal, which had a collar on. Photos of the tiger being handled by the man were taken and also posted to social media following the incident.

The incident was reported to police, according to the Post.

It's illegal in the City of Houston to own a wild animal, but it's allowed in unincorporated surrounding areas in Harris County, as long as private owners register it with local animal control, properly cage it and keeping it at least 1,000 feet away from a school, child care facility or nearby residential homes, according to NBC News.

