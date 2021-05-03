Slain soldier Vanessa Guillén's claims of being sexually harassed at Fort Hood were ignored by her superiors, according to a recently completed Army investigation.

As a result, a total of 21 soldiers have been relieved of duty or reprimanded as a result of the review, which began last year, the military said.

"We, as an Army, failed to protect Spc. Guillén," Major General LeBoeuf, the Army Forces Command's chief of staff, said in a news conference Friday.

The 20-year-old soldier, who was then a private first class, verbally reported she was sexually harassed on two occasions in 2019 by a supervisor, the Army's report said. It did not identify who allegedly harassed her, but said it was a "superior noncommissioned officer in her unit" that had been disciplined as a result of the probe.

"In both instances her supervisor failed to report the harassment, and other leaders failed to take appropriate action,” according to an Army summary of the investigation.

The investigation also found that in September and October of 2019, two fellow soldiers came forward to report the incidents to Guillen's unit leadership, who failed to initiate an investigation, the report said.

Guillén was reported missing from the massive military base in April 2020. Her distraught family said the young woman had told them she was being sexually harassed at Fort Hood. At the time, Army officials said there was no evidence to support those claims.