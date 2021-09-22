An alleged serial rapist was apprehended after he appeared on a television program about 9/11.

Robert Daniel Yucas, an Army veteran and cargo pilot, was arrested in Alaska in connection with crimes in California. He’s been charged with eight felonies, including three felony counts of kidnapping to commit a sex offense.

Detectives say the most recent offense happened two weeks before he filmed this interview for a 9/11 special, where he showed pictures of his military deployments and expressed his sympathy to those who lost loved ones in the terrorist attacks.

Because of his career as an international cargo pilot, officials in Orange County, California, believe there may be more victims.

“My concern about Mr. Yucas, based on his pattern of practice and his ability to travel throughout the US and abroad, is that there are many other victims,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said.

DNA matches link Yucas to incidents in San Diego and Riverside counties, as well as the sexual assaults in Orange County, according to authorities. Investigators are now partnering with other law enforcement agencies to see if he could be a suspect in more crimes.

“The three victims were doing simple things, enjoying life, in the city of Aliso Viejo, Barnes said. “Skateboarding, running, and walking a trail.”

“What happened to these women will change their lives forever. It takes a tremendous amount of courage for them to come forward and report that they were sexually assaulted.”

Yucas is currently in Alaska awaiting extradition back to California, which can take up to 30 days.

The Orange Country District Attorney says he faces a maximum sentence of 39 years to life plus six years if convicted of all charges.

