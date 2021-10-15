Artist Mundano Creates Massive Mural Made Out of Ashes From Amazon Fires in Brazil | Inside Edition

Artist Mundano Creates Massive Mural Made Out of Ashes From Amazon Fires in Brazil

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:54 PM PDT, October 15, 2021

The 1,000 square-meter-creation is now on display in Sao Paulo. It’s a combination of art and activism, or "activism." 

A Brazilian artist named Mundano has created a massive mural made out of unconventional material. A depiction of a firefighter, standing amidst the environmental devastation of the Amazon rainforest, was drawn using the ashes from fires in the Amazon. 

Mundano traveled to parts of the Amazon that had been destroyed by fires. He spoke to firefighters there and gathered the raw materials he needed to make his street art.

The 1,000-square-meter creation is now on display in Sao Paulo. It’s a combination of art and activism, or "artivism," that Mundano hopes will draw attention to what’s been happening in the Amazon.  

In August, some 28,000 fires were observed in the world’s largest rainforest. 

The Amazon is seen as a crucial hedge against climate change. But environmental groups fear that at the rate things are going, there won’t be much Amazon left. 

That looming disaster was the inspiration for a mural that looms over its surroundings. One that its artist hopes will call attention to the problem before it’s too late.

Related Stories

20-Story Skyscraper in Swedish Town That’s Made Entirely of Wood Is Helping Combat Climate Change
Artist Ruben Orozco’s Drowning Girl Sculpture in Spanish River Sparks Conversation About Climate Change
What Is Nipah Virus? As 12-Year-Old Dies of Bat-Borne Disease, Epidemiologist Says Climate Change Is to Blame
Babies Born in 2021 May Face ‘Unprecedented’ Disasters Due to Climate ChangeNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Cadaver Dogs Brought in During Search for Brian Laundrie in Florida Swamp as Reward Reaches $200K
Cadaver Dogs Brought in During Search for Brian Laundrie in Florida Swamp as Reward Reaches $200K
1

Cadaver Dogs Brought in During Search for Brian Laundrie in Florida Swamp as Reward Reaches $200K

Crime
Woman Discovers More Than 90 Snakes Were Living Underneath Her California Home
Woman Discovers More Than 90 Snakes Were Living Underneath Her California Home
2

Woman Discovers More Than 90 Snakes Were Living Underneath Her California Home

Animals
Alex Murdaugh Is a Person of Interest in Wife and Son’s Murder, His Lawyer Says
Alex Murdaugh Is a Person of Interest in Wife and Son’s Murder, His Lawyer Says
3

Alex Murdaugh Is a Person of Interest in Wife and Son’s Murder, His Lawyer Says

Crime
Banksy’s Famous 'Love is in the Bin' Shredded Painting Sells for an Astounding $25.4 Million at Auction
Banksy’s Famous 'Love is in the Bin' Shredded Painting Sells for an Astounding $25.4 Million at Auction
4

Banksy’s Famous 'Love is in the Bin' Shredded Painting Sells for an Astounding $25.4 Million at Auction

Offbeat
Specialists Treat Tiny Birds Rescued From Recent Southern California Oil Spill
Specialists Treat Tiny Birds Rescued From Recent Southern California Oil Spill
5

Specialists Treat Tiny Birds Rescued From Recent Southern California Oil Spill

Animals