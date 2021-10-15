A Brazilian artist named Mundano has created a massive mural made out of unconventional material. A depiction of a firefighter, standing amidst the environmental devastation of the Amazon rainforest, was drawn using the ashes from fires in the Amazon.

Mundano traveled to parts of the Amazon that had been destroyed by fires. He spoke to firefighters there and gathered the raw materials he needed to make his street art.

The 1,000-square-meter creation is now on display in Sao Paulo. It’s a combination of art and activism, or "artivism," that Mundano hopes will draw attention to what’s been happening in the Amazon.

In August, some 28,000 fires were observed in the world’s largest rainforest.

The Amazon is seen as a crucial hedge against climate change. But environmental groups fear that at the rate things are going, there won’t be much Amazon left.

That looming disaster was the inspiration for a mural that looms over its surroundings. One that its artist hopes will call attention to the problem before it’s too late.

Related Stories