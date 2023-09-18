Artwork Near United Nations Highlights Civilians in War Zones

Two pieces of art collide to make a powerful statement about war.

In 1997, a sculpture of a three-legged chair, called Broken Chair, was erected in Geneva, Switzerland. It was designed to raise awareness about landmines and the pain they inflict on civilians living in conflict zones.

Now, an addition to that work has been added by Swiss-French artist SAYPE.

“Everybody knows this chair (the Broken Chair), and the idea here was to paint a hand that comes to fix the broken leg and in my mind, this hand represents the whole world, that’s why I called this project ‘All of Us.' The idea is to say that we should all get involved and help Handicap International in its daily fight,” SAYPE told CBS News.

SAYPE used chalk and coal to create a giant hand on the lawn near the United Nations, where the Broken Chair sits.

SAYPE partnered with Handicap International, a charity that helps Cambodian people who have lost limbs to landmines. The organization won a Nobel Peace Prize in 1992.

This art is meant to speak to people around the globe.

“I like to say that, for most of my projects, I try to use art to spread messages. I think art is a universal language that goes beyond the barriers of language and I think it has its place in social debate,” SAYPE added.