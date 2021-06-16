Surveillance video caught the horrific moment a man approached a woman and then punched her hard enough for her to fall to the ground. And police in Culver City in California says the suspect also yelled a racial slur at her.

Capt. Troy Dunlap from the Culver City Police says the incident happened after the man asked for a cig. “The victim continued to walk. The male made a statement to her about her Asian decent, and then struck her on the right side of her face.”

Investigators are now looking into whether this attack was a hate crime because of the racial slur they say he used.

It’s one of numerous recent attacks on people of Asian descent nationwide and in the LA area.

Since it was caught on camera, police say they’re now calling on the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

