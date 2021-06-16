Asian Woman in California Gets Attacked While Walking to Work | Inside Edition

Asian Woman in California Gets Attacked While Walking to Work

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:15 PM PDT, June 16, 2021

It’s one of numerous recent attacks on people of Asian descent nationwide and in the LA area.

Surveillance video caught the horrific moment a man approached a woman and then punched her hard enough for her to fall to the ground. And police in Culver City in California says the suspect also yelled a racial slur at her. 

Capt. Troy Dunlap from the Culver City Police says the incident happened after the man asked for a cig. “The victim continued to walk. The male made a statement to her about her Asian decent, and then struck her on the right side of her face.”

Investigators are now looking into whether this attack was a hate crime because of the racial slur they say he used. 

It’s one of numerous recent attacks on people of Asian descent nationwide and in the LA area. 

Since it was caught on camera, police say they’re now calling on the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Related Stories

Good Samaritans Help Save Asian Man Who Was Shoved Onto NYC Subway Train Tracks
FBI Investigating 2017 Homicide of Teenage Asian American as Possible Hate Crime 
Senate Approves of Anti-Asian Hate Crime Legislation
75-Year-Old Asian Woman Gets Black Eyes After Sucker-Punched in New York: CopsCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh Killings: 1st Statement Released by South Carolina Agency Investigating Homicides
Paul and Maggie Murdaugh Killings: 1st Statement Released by South Carolina Agency Investigating Homicides
1

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh Killings: 1st Statement Released by South Carolina Agency Investigating Homicides

Crime
Wisconsin Couple Show Their Pride Despite HOA Rules Limiting Flags
Wisconsin Couple Show Their Pride Despite HOA Rules Limiting Flags
2

Wisconsin Couple Show Their Pride Despite HOA Rules Limiting Flags

Human Interest
Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Will Be Questioned in Taylor Pomaski's Disappearance After Unrelated Arrest, Cops Say
Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Will Be Questioned in Taylor Pomaski's Disappearance After Unrelated Arrest, Cops Say
3

Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Will Be Questioned in Taylor Pomaski's Disappearance After Unrelated Arrest, Cops Say

Crime
Goldendoodle Rescues Fawn From Drowning in Virginia Lake
Goldendoodle Rescues Fawn From Drowning in Virginia Lake
4

Goldendoodle Rescues Fawn From Drowning in Virginia Lake

Animals
Samuel Olson's Mother Speaks Out for 1st Time, Saying She Believes Father Involved in Boy's Death
Samuel Olson's Mother Speaks Out for 1st Time, Saying She Believes Father Involved in Boy's Death
5

Samuel Olson's Mother Speaks Out for 1st Time, Saying She Believes Father Involved in Boy's Death

Crime