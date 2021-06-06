Assault Charge Against Samuel Olson's Biological Mother Dropped: Court | Inside Edition

Assault Charge Against Samuel Olson's Biological Mother Dropped: Court

Crime
Sam Olson
Handout
By Taneasha White
First Published: 1:44 PM PDT, June 6, 2021

Sarah Olson was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in 2020 after allegedly hitting Dalton Olson with a car.

After being charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Sarah Olson, the biological mother of the deceased Samuel Olson, had the charge officially dropped, according to court documents obtained by KPRC2.

Olson had been accused of hitting Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson, with her car in May 2020.

The 6-year-old Samuel Olson was reported missing on May 27 by his father, and his remains were found in a hotel room in which Theresa Balboa, the Dalton Olson’s girlfriend, had been staying. 

Balboa has been taken into custody after she was allegedly found in the Best Western motel room with the boy’s body stuffed inside of a bin. The court documents suggest that she had both tampered with the evidence and gave conflicting statements to the police. 

According to NBC Houston, Christopher Henderson, who represents Sarah Olson, said the previous charge was in connection to an ongoing custody battle between his client and Samuel’s father.

