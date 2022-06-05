At Least 3 Dead, 11 Injured in Mass Shooting in Philadelphia

Three people were killed and 11 others were injured in a mass shooting Saturday that occurred on Philadelphia’s busy South Street.

Multiple shooters fired into the crowd gathered on South Street, an area known as an entertainment corridor lined with bars and restaurants, CBS 3 reported. In the wake of the shooting, the Philadelphia Police Department tweeted that emergency personnel were making their way to the scene, urging residents to avoid the area.

During a press conference early Sunday morning, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said a police officer witnessed the shooting first hand and was “within 10-15 yards” of one of the shooters when he fired back at one of the suspects.

"The officer engaged the shooter, and as a result of that brave officer – and again we are uncertain whether he was struck or not – but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee," Pace said.

Police say that a suspect dropped their weapon and ran off. Officials recovered two guns at the scene, including one with an extended magazine.

A woman and two men who were shot several times each did not survive their injuries. Their names have not yet been released. The names and conditions of the other victims have not yet been released either.

Authorities are hoping the many surveillance cameras in and around South street captured video that will help lead them to the suspects.

On Twitter, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney addressed the issue. “The events that transpired last evening on South Street are beyond devastating. Once again, we see lives lost and people injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence,” while urging anyone with tips to anonymously call police at 215-686-TIPS.

According to the National Gun Violence archive, there have been at least 240 mass shootings so far this year. They define a mass shooting in which there are four or more victims, not including the perpetrator.

