At least eight people have died after Beryl landed in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday.

Three people died Monday in Montgomery County as Beryl ripped through Southeast Texas. The deaths happened within an hour, according to County Judge Mark Keough's office, KHOU reported.

A man in his 40's was crushed to death after a tree fell on him. Later, two people who appeared to be homeless were found dead in a tent after a tree fell on them, according to KHOU.

Two deaths were reported in Houston due to the hurricane, according to Houston Mayor John Whitmire.

“Lost someone to fire in southeast Houston due to lightning, we believe it’s storm-related,” Whitmire said at a press conference.

Whitmire added an employee of the Houston Police Department was also killed.

In a statement, HPD acting chief of police said Information Security Officer Russell Richardson was caught in rising flood waters while he was on his way to work during the hurricane.

Two people were killed in Harris County.

A 74-year-old woman was killed after a tree fell through the roof of her room, the constable in Harris County’s Precinct 4 said in a Facebook post. A 53-year-old man was killed after a tree fell on his home while he was reportedly riding out the storm with his family, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said.

Another death was reported in Louisiana.

"One storm related fatality has been reported in the Benton area. A resident was killed after a tree fell on her house in northeast Benton. Details about the incident are limited at this time," the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said.

More than two million people in Texas and over 14,000 people in Louisiana are without power as of Tuesday, according to poweroutage.us.

“Getting the power back on is one of our highest priorities,” Whitmire said. “I do not have power. We’re all living this together. We’re all in this together.”