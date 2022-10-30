Australian Couple Powers Home With Repurposed Laptop Batteries

First Published: 9:57 AM PDT, October 30, 2022

A couple in Australia has found a more eco-friendly, if unusual, way to power their home.

Syd and Camille Goodman live outside of Canberra and say they wanted to do their part for the environment after the unprecedented season of bushfires their country experienced in 2020. It made them take a good look at their carbon footprint.

They now power their home with salvaged laptop batteries.

“I ended up getting a whole lot of salvaged laptop batteries, by the kilo, disassembling them all and testing all the batteries,” Syd said.

“We started trying to figure out how much carbon could we emit, so we could have a budget. And the more we looked into it the more we realized there is no proper amount because we're going to overshoot,” Camille added. “We have to shoot for zero, as close to zero as possible.”

Repurposing the batteries was just one idea. When they audited their carbon emissions they found out their driving habits consumed the majority of their budget. So Syd found a solution through another repurposed item.

“I bought a 2019 Model 3 Performance Tesla off eBay actually. All the internals of this are going to go into the Land Rover. The screens, the air conditioning, the sound effects,” Syd said.

The Goodmans don’t expect others to go to the same lengths to change their environmental impact, but they hope people will consider making small concessions that could add up to big changes for the planet.

“Do what you can. No one's going to be perfect. I'm constantly trying to take another step. This will make your life better not worst,” Syd said.

