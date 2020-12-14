Australian Woman Falls to Her Death in Front of Husband and Children at 'Perfect Selfie Spot' During Hike

An Australian woman fell to her death in front of her family after climbing over a safety barrier while at a national park, according to reports.

Rosy Loomba, 38, was hiking in Grampians National Park in Victoria on Saturday around 3 p.m. with her husband and two sons when she attempted to pose for a photo at the Boroka lookout, a location known for being the “perfect selfie” spot, according to multiple reports. She reportedly scaled a railing at a spot and fell 260 feet to her death.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious," Victoria Police Leading Senior Constable Natalie Dean said in a statement.

It took emergency personnel six hours to retrieve her body, according to reports. Police Minister Lisa Neville said “no photo is worth a life,” in response to Loomba’s death, according to Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“Do not take these. It not only puts you at risk but it ­actually risks our life savers and emergency services workers that have to go either to rescue you or your body,” Neville added, according to the news station.

The woman’s sister-in-law, Jassu Minal Loomba, told the Herald Sun the family is still in shock.

"She was a good life partner for my brother and best mum for her kids," she said.

In January 1999, a 59-year-old tourist fell to her death in the same place while also on vacation with her family.

