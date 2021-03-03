A Baltimore aquarium is the new home to a baby seal who was rescued off the coast of Delaware earlier this month.

The malnourished seal pup named Eloise was found on Feb. 14 by the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute and transferred to the National Aquarium's Animal Care and Rescue Center. Eloise also had suffered from cuts on her neck, the aquarium wrote.

She was able to regain her strength by staying hydrated through an oral feeding tube. The 1-month-old seal, considered a "maternally-dependent pup," is now learning to eat fish all by herself.

Last year, the aquarium treated its first maternally-dependent seal pup named Pippi Longstocking, who stayed with them for nine months, People Magazine reported.

As far as how these seals ended up alone in the Mid-Atlantic, animal rescuers speculate several reasons.

"There could be many reasons for this to be happening, including storms, a human interaction that scared off the mom, maternal instincts that haven't kicked in, or birthing complications," said Jennifer Dittmar, director of animal rescue at the National Aquarium.

Eloise is expected to fully recover.

