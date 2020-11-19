Baby Yoda Is Welcomed Aboard SpaceX Flight

Four NASA astronauts floated into the International Space Station late Monday with a plush Baby Yoda by their side. The Star Wars toy was used as an object for the crew to determine when their spacecraft reached the microgravity environment, The Verge reported.

The Baby Yoda has reportedly been a tradition on the SpaceX flight, which the scientists onboard call their "zero G indicator," the outlet reported.

“We’ve got Baby Yoda on board trying to take a seat right now,” NASA communications specialist Leah Cheshier said during a live stream, according to Business Insider.

The astronauts reportedly enjoy using cute toys on their missions to add some "delight" to the trips. During a crewed flight in May NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley brought aboard a stuffed dinosaur their sons picked out named "Tremor," the outlet reported. Another toy was even a plush Earth cleverly named "Earthy."

Elon Musk tweeted an image in March 2019 of a doll named "Buddy" aboard the SpaceX, CNN reported.

Both Buddy and Tremor dolls reportedly sold out in stores after their space debuts. It's unclear how many Baby Yoda have since sold.

