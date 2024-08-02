Donald Trump is facing backlash after falsely questioning Kamala Harris' racial identity during an event hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists.

"I didn't know she was Black until a number of years, she turned Black and now she wants to be known as Black," Trump said.

Trump doubled down on his statements. The former president posted an image of Harris with her Indian mother's family on social media Thursday. Harris' father was born in Jamaica and is Black.

"Thank you Kamala for the nice picture," Trump said. "Your love of your Indian heritage is very much appreciated."

"Crazy Kamala is saying she's Indian, not Black. This is a big deal. Stone cold phony," Trump posted.

Some of Trump's allies on Fox News have praised him for showing up at a conference of Black journalists.

"What just happened could even cost him votes but he wanted to go because as president, he wants to work for them," Jesse Watters said on Fox News.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner was one of the three moderators on the stage with Trump. She suggested he was being sabotaged.

"There were a lot of technical, I'll call them shenanigans because I don't really know what was going on. I could hear very little of what he said, he could hear very little of what I said. I want to put that out there," Faulkner said.

Harris responded to Trump's statements at an event honoring a Black sorority Wednesday night.

"It was the same old show. The divisiveness and the disrespect and let me just say the American people deserve better, the American people deserve better," Harris said.