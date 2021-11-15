Badly Decomposed Body of Domestic Abuse Survivor Found in Apparent Murder-Suicide in the Bronx, Police Say

Crime
Ashley Ducille
Ashley Ducille.Instagram
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 1:24 PM PST, November 15, 2021

The decomposing bodies of Ashley Ducille and an unidentified male were found in a New York City apartment, police said. The woman had allegedly been terrified of her ex-boyfriend.

The badly decomposing bodies of a man and a woman where found in a New York City apartment after a downstairs neighbor complained maggots were falling from the ceiling, authorities said.

The woman, later identified as Ashley Ducille, 29, was a domestic abuse survivor who frequently changed her locks to keep out an abusive former boyfriend, the Bronx building's superintendent, Ernesto Garcia, told the New York Daily News.

Garcia called 911 Saturday night to request a welfare check after Ducille's neighbor complained about the maggots, the paper reported.

Authorities said the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide, and that the remains may have been there for two weeks. 

Garcia said Ducille lived in fear and had asked him to check on her.

He said the last time he saw Ducille, she had bruises and said her ex-boyfriend had broken a bone in her back.

She frequently asked for her apartment door locks to be changed, but the man would climb the fire escape to her unit, or wait outside until she exited the building, Garcia said.

"That guy, he would not move from there until she opened the door," Garcia said, the paper reported. Police were frequently called to take domestic violence complaints from the woman, he said. 

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the causes of death, authorities said. Ducille was the mother of four children, who had been removed from her care by children's services staff because of squalid living conditions, the paper reported.

Related Stories

Murder-Suicide of Beloved Oklahoma Teacher Kendra Dvorak by Armed Ex-Boyfriend Sends Small Town Into Mourning
13-Year-Old and 4-Year-Old Jump Out Window to Escape Home After Their Mom Is Killed by Dad in Murder-Suicide
Connecticut Mother and 7-Year-Old Daughter Die in Murder-Suicide, Police Say
Hikers Found Locked in Embrace Died in 'Sympathetic Murder-Suicide': ReportsNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019
Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019
1

Diving for Answers: How Adventures With Purpose Found the Bodies of 16 Missing People and Counting Since 2019

Human Interest
Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’
Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’
2

Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’

Entertainment
Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in Courtroom
Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in Courtroom
3

Tensions Flare in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Over Presence of the Rev. Jesse Jackson in Courtroom

Crime
11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'
11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'
4

11-Year-Old Sole Survivor of Michigan Plane Crash That Killed 3 Remembers Father 'Protecting Her'

Human Interest
'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon Allegations
'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon Allegations
5

'Little House on the Prairie' Star Karen Grassle on Why She Came Forward With Michael Landon Allegations

Entertainment