A former Baltimore teacher is accused of having an “inappropriate relationship” with a 17-year-old student and cops say he helped the minor shoot his ex-boyfriend, according to police.

Matthew Biegel, 38, is charged with 12 counts in the case, including attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the first and second degree, according to the prosecutor's charging document obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

In charging documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun, cops said that Biegel was in an “inappropriate relationship” with one of the young men at the time, and that the alleged shooter and victim were in a “volatile on again off again relationship.”

The victim was shot in July 2023 and was taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital and remains in critical condition after being shot in the face and torso, according to court documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

The ex-boyfriend was charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and related offenses. His case was transferred to the juvenile justice system.

Both the names of the victim and alleged shooter have not been made public as they are minors.

Cops say that during their investigation, the shooter was seen getting in and out of an SUV before and after the shooting was carried out, the Baltimore Banner reported.

As police continued their investigation, as recent as April 23, the victim told police he knew the two suspects and that Biegel was the driver of the SUV, WBAL TV reported.

Police said the SUV that took off belongs to Biegel's parents, according to published reports.

The next day, on April 24, an arrest warrant was issued for Biegel and he was taken into custody.

Biegel was released Thursday on unsecured personal bond, the charging document obtained by Inside Edition Digital said.

Biegel is being represented by a public defender. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.

It is unknown if Biegel has entered a plea.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Baltimore City District Attorneys Office for comment and a spokesperson said, “We do not discuss the status of open cases with the media.”

The case’s preliminary hearing is set for May 28.

Baltimore City Public Schools told The Baltimore Sun Biegel is no longer employed by the system. He worked at Reginald F. Lewis High from September 2015 to August 2023, but a spokesperson for the school system declined to comment on the cause of his leaving, The Baltimore Sun reported.