Banksy Reveals New Art Work Depicting Nurse As Coronavirus Superhero

The latest work by the elusive street artist known as Banksy has been unveiled at a British hospital. The black-and-white drawing shows a little boy, dressed in denim overalls and a T-shirt, holding aloft a caped action hero dressed as a National Health Service nurse, complete with face mask and a white cap.

The child kneels next to a wastebasket filled with his discarded Batman and Spider-Man dolls. The only spot of color in the 1 square-yard installation is a Red Cross symbol on the nurse's apron bib.

"Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it's only black and white," Banksy said in a note. The piece was done in collaboration with Southampton General Hospital managers and hangs in a foyer near the emergency department.

It will remain there until autumn, when it will be auctioned to raise funds for the health service.

"Our hospital family has been directly impacted with the tragic loss of much loved and respected members of staff and friend," said Paula Head, CEO of the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation.

"The fact that Banksy has chosen us to recognize the outstanding contribution everyone in and with the NHS is making, in unprecedented times, is a huge honor," she said.

"It will be really valued by everyone in the hospital, as people get a moment in their busy lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this piece of art. It will no doubt also be a massive boost to morale for everyone who works and is cared for at our hospital," she added.

