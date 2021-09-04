Banksy’s Infamous Shredded Painting Could Sell for Up to $8.3 Million at Upcoming Auction, Auction House Says
Years ago, the elusive artist stunned a room full of people when he shredded Girl With Balloon as it sold for $1.4 million. It's worth much more now.
Banksy’s now infamous shredded work of art is going up for auction — again.
In 2018, the elusive artist stunned a room full of people at Sotheby’s when he shredded Girl With Balloon as soon as the gavel came down, and it sold for $1.4 million.
Since then, the piece has been renamed Love is in the Bin, and it could be worth much more.
Sotheby’s estimates it could fetch between $5.5 and $8.3 million when it hits the auction block in October.
The auction house calls it the most famous artwork of the 21st century. They add that Banksy’s prank transformed his market and captured the attention of the world’s media.
Banksy even released a video showing how he pulled off the stunt years in advance by building a shredder right into the frame of the painting and then patiently waited for the right time to activate it.
But will Banksy have something else up his sleeve for this upcoming auction? It will definitely be one to watch.
