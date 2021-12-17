Former President Barack Obama has unveiled his annual list of favorite songs, and once again his eclectic taste in tunes shows his range.

The 44th president took to social media for the big unveiling. His selections ranged from indie rock to hip-hop to jazz to pop.

“I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist,” he wrote on Instagram.

On the list was Lizzo’s big hit “Rumors” which featured Cardi B; New York City indie rock band Parquet Courts’ tune “Walking at a Downtown Pace," Lil Nas X’s smash “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Nas and Lauryn Hill’s collaboration “Nobody," Mitski’s “The Only Heartbreaker,” and The War on Drugs' collaboration with Lucius, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” among others.

Obama also unveiled his favorite movies of the year on social media.

In no particular order he named, “Summer of Soul,” “West Side Story,” “Power of the Dog,” “Pig,” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” as some of his top picks.

On Wednesday, he also revealed his favorite books of the year which included “Matrix” by Lauren Groff, “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, and “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead, among others.

