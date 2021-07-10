Barack Obama’s 2021 Summer Playlist Includes Bob Dylan, Rihanna and Brandi Carlile, Among Others | Inside Edition

Barack Obama’s 2021 Summer Playlist Includes Bob Dylan, Rihanna and Brandi Carlile, Among Others

Entertainment
Former US President Barack Obama addresses Biden-Harris supporters during a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 21, 2020.
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 11:47 AM PDT, July 10, 2021

The former president also shared what his 2021 Summer Reading List contains.

Anyone looking for assistance on songs to download to get them through the summer can lean on Barack Obama. The former president recently shared his 2021 Summer Playlist.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” he wrote on social media.  

“Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

There is a wide variety of old and new artists who made the cut this year. Songs on the list include “Desperado” by Rihanna, “Coyote” by Joni Mitchell, “Leave The Door Open” By Silk Sonic, “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight” by Bob Dylan, “Lush Life” by Ella Fitzgerald, and “Wants and Needs” by Drake ft. Lil Baby.

Obama also shared his 2021 Summer Reading List picks. Authors include Andy Weir, Katie Kitamura, and David Diop.

“Whether you’re camped out on the beach or curled up on the couch on a rainy day, there's nothing quite like sitting down with a great book in the summer,” Barack Obama explains.

“While we were still in the White House, I began sharing my summer favorites—and over the years, it’s become a little tradition that I look forward to sharing with you all. So without further ado, here are some books I've read recently. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did,” he added.

