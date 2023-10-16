Barbra Streisand Memoir: How Marlon Brando Propositioned Star and Charlie Chaplin's Son Became Her Nemesis

Entertainment
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 12:32 PM PDT, October 16, 2023

Barbra Streisand was 24 and Marlon Brando was 42 when she says he walked up to her at a party and said: "I'd like to f*** you."

Barbra Streisand is set to release her memoir '"My Name is Barbra" next month, detailing her long and illustrious career.

A preview of the memoir appears in the October issue of Vanity Fair, in which Streisand details the making of the classic film "The Way We Were," directed by Sydney Pollack and co-starring Robert Redford.

The Emmy-, Oscar-, and Grammy-winning star (and honorary Tony recipient) also sat down for an interview with the magazine to discuss some of the biggest revelations in her memoir, like the root of her legendary stage fright and why she has refused to return to the stage in over 50 years.

"She was doing 'Funny Girl' on Broadway opposite Sydney Chaplin (Chalie's son), and they had what she refers to as a 'flirtation,' but she felt guilty (she was married to Elliot Gould at the time) and put a stop to it," writes "Vanity Fair" Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones. "Chaplin was angry. On stage, every night, he began cursing and jeering at her, so quietly that no one but Streisand could hear him. Her costar had become her nemesis."

Jones goes on to write that this behavior made Streisand "physically sick" and "threw her concentration," which is why after the show wrapped its Broadway run and Streisand "made good on her commitment to open the show in London," she has never again appeared on stage in a theatrical production.  

As for the drama surrounding the current iteration of "Funny Girl" on Broadway, Streisand says she has not seen the play and has not followed the palace intrigue surrounding the production, but is "happy" for Lea Michele. 

The memoir also includes the amusing pickup line Streisand used when she first met her now-husband James Brolin.

"Who f***ed up your hair?" she asked Brolin, who had recently shaved his head at the time.

Streisand tells Jones that she Brolin is a "wonderful listener," "comes to every one of her concerts and never gets bored," and has "never placed himself in competition with her work."

In the book she also writes about Brolin: "He has great teeth."

Streisand writes in her memoir that Marlon Brando had a far more blunt pickup line when the two met at a party in 1966.

She was 24 and Brando was 42 when she claims he walked up to her and said: "I'd like to f*** you."

Streisand, who notes that the actor's third wife Tarita Teriʻipaia was in the next room at the time, writes that she turned him down but the two became "lifelong friends and phone pals."

"My Name is Barbra" will be released on Nov. 7.

