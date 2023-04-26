Beachgoer Finds 20 Bricks of Cocaine Valued at Nearly $700K on Florida Shores
The bricks had a cumulative weight of 57 pounds, according to authorities.
It wasn’t just some rays and surf one Florida beachgoer was catching over the weekend as they discovered 20 bricks of cocaine that washed up on Vero Beach, authorities said.
The bricks, which were valued at nearly $700,000, were found along the water's edge, according to Fox 13.
The cocaine had a cumulative weight of 57 pounds, according to authorities.
The news of the cocaine bricks was confirmed by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar on Twitter.
He tweeted the news as well as images of the drugs.
Local authorities collected the bricks and turned them over to the United States Boarder Patrol, according to News Channel 8.
This wasn’t the first time cocaine has washed up on Florida’s shores this month.
Packages of cocaine worth more than $100,000 washed up on several Florida beaches in early April, according to CBS News.
The drugs were found on three different Walton County beaches in the first week on the month, according to CBS News.
Each package was marked with a different design, including one that appeared to mimic the Chanel logo, according to images posted to Facebook by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
After Choking German Shepherd Is Saved Using XXT, a Look at the Technique Vets Use to Save Dogs' LivesAnimals
What Happened to Joanna Speaks? Missing Oregon Mom of 3 Found Dead Outside Washington State BarnCrime
Georgia Teen, 13, Accused of Murdering Man on Easter Sunday Turns Himself In to PoliceCrime
Los Angeles Family Claims Deputies Barged Into Their Home and Handcuffed Their Teen Son and DaughterNews
Conductor Spots 3-Year-Old Boy on Train Tracks, Stops Locomotive Going 70 MPH to Save HimHeroes