Beachgoer Finds 20 Bricks of Cocaine Valued at Nearly $700K on Florida Shores

Crime
Coke
Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:24 AM PDT, April 26, 2023

The bricks had a cumulative weight of 57 pounds, according to authorities.

It wasn’t just some rays and surf one Florida beachgoer was catching over the weekend as they discovered 20 bricks of cocaine that washed up on Vero Beach, authorities said.

The bricks, which were valued at nearly $700,000, were found along the water's edge, according to Fox 13.

The cocaine had a cumulative weight of 57 pounds, according to authorities.  

The news of the cocaine bricks was confirmed by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar on Twitter.

He tweeted the news as well as images of the drugs.

Local authorities collected the bricks and turned them over to the United States Boarder Patrol, according to News Channel 8.

This wasn’t the first time cocaine has washed up on Florida’s shores this month.

Packages of cocaine worth more than $100,000 washed up on several Florida beaches in early April, according to CBS News.  

The drugs were found on three different Walton County beaches in the first week on the month, according to CBS News.  

Each package was marked with a different design, including one that appeared to mimic the Chanel logo, according to images posted to Facebook by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Related Stories

Man Indicted for Allegedly Hiding ‘Joe Biden’ Branded Cocaine
Kentucky Store Says ‘We Made Cocaine Bear Famous’
Real 'Cocaine Bear' Forensic Document Offers Insight Into True Story
NJ Officer Mowed Down in Alleged Hit and Run Will Make Full Recovery: CopsCrime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

After Choking German Shepherd Is Saved Using XXT, a Look at the Technique Vets Use to Save Dogs' Lives
After Choking German Shepherd Is Saved Using XXT, a Look at the Technique Vets Use to Save Dogs' Lives
1

After Choking German Shepherd Is Saved Using XXT, a Look at the Technique Vets Use to Save Dogs' Lives

Animals
What Happened to Joanna Speaks? Missing Oregon Mom of 3 Found Dead Outside Washington State Barn
What Happened to Joanna Speaks? Missing Oregon Mom of 3 Found Dead Outside Washington State Barn
2

What Happened to Joanna Speaks? Missing Oregon Mom of 3 Found Dead Outside Washington State Barn

Crime
Georgia Teen, 13, Accused of Murdering Man on Easter Sunday Turns Himself In to Police
Georgia Teen, 13, Accused of Murdering Man on Easter Sunday Turns Himself In to Police
3

Georgia Teen, 13, Accused of Murdering Man on Easter Sunday Turns Himself In to Police

Crime
Los Angeles Family Claims Deputies Barged Into Their Home and Handcuffed Their Teen Son and Daughter
Los Angeles Family Claims Deputies Barged Into Their Home and Handcuffed Their Teen Son and Daughter
4

Los Angeles Family Claims Deputies Barged Into Their Home and Handcuffed Their Teen Son and Daughter

News
Conductor Spots 3-Year-Old Boy on Train Tracks, Stops Locomotive Going 70 MPH to Save Him
Conductor Spots 3-Year-Old Boy on Train Tracks, Stops Locomotive Going 70 MPH to Save Him
5

Conductor Spots 3-Year-Old Boy on Train Tracks, Stops Locomotive Going 70 MPH to Save Him

Heroes