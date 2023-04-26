It wasn’t just some rays and surf one Florida beachgoer was catching over the weekend as they discovered 20 bricks of cocaine that washed up on Vero Beach, authorities said.

The bricks, which were valued at nearly $700,000, were found along the water's edge, according to Fox 13.

The cocaine had a cumulative weight of 57 pounds, according to authorities.

The news of the cocaine bricks was confirmed by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar on Twitter.

He tweeted the news as well as images of the drugs.

Local authorities collected the bricks and turned them over to the United States Boarder Patrol, according to News Channel 8.

This wasn’t the first time cocaine has washed up on Florida’s shores this month.

Packages of cocaine worth more than $100,000 washed up on several Florida beaches in early April, according to CBS News.

The drugs were found on three different Walton County beaches in the first week on the month, according to CBS News.

Each package was marked with a different design, including one that appeared to mimic the Chanel logo, according to images posted to Facebook by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

