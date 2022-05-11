Bear Kills Army Soldier During Training Exercises in Alaska
A bear mauled and killed an Army soldier outside Anchorage, Alaska.
An Army soldier was attacked and killed by a bear Tuesday during training outside Anchorage, Alaska, officials said.
Authorities at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said the soldier was in a small team conducting military exercises near the Anchorage Regional Landfill.
The victim was not identified pending notification of relatives, the Army said in a statement.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers were searching Wednesday for the bear. The area has been closed to the public.
Black and brown bears are native to the region, but authorities have not identified the type of bear that attacked the soldier.
