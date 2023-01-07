Behind the Scenes of the Making of NBA’s New Michael Jordan MVP Trophy

Sports
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:41 AM PST, January 7, 2023

At the end of the current season, the NBA will hand out newly designed trophies named after NBA legends. Tasked with creating the Michael Jordan MVP Trophy is Vanguard Sculpture Services in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

At the end of the current season, the NBA will hand out newly designed trophies named after NBA legends. Tasked with creating the Michael Jordan MVP Trophy is Vanguard Sculpture Services in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For the award, they collaborated with Jordan brand designer Mark Smith. They told WDJT there’s an art to getting it perfect, and many details about the trophy are a nod to Jordan’s career.

For this, they collaborated with Jordan Brand designer Mark Smith.

They told WDJT there’s an art to getting it perfect. It involves first making a wax version of the trophy. That cast is fired, and liquid bronze is poured in. That burns away the wax.

Many details about the trophy are a nod to Jordan’s career. For example, it’s 23.6 inches tall and 23.6 pounds, which represents Jordan’s jersey number and his six NBA championships. It’s also five-sided to represent Jordan’s five league MVPs.

"The MVP award requires someone, who is on a team, to fully participate in that team. So that's what we tried to do here,” Smith said.

Related Stories

'The Last Dance' and Michael Jordan: The Unseen Moments
How Michael Jordan Made Sneakers as Magical as Lightsabers and Forever Changed the Industry With His Nike Deal
Michael Jordan Was at the Height of His Career in 1993. Then His Father Was Murdered.
Why an Entire Generation Wanted to Be Like Michael Jordan

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Idaho Murder Victims Could Not Have Been Saved Even if Roommate Called 911, Coroner Tells Victim's Dad
Idaho Murder Victims Could Not Have Been Saved Even if Roommate Called 911, Coroner Tells Victim's Dad
1

Idaho Murder Victims Could Not Have Been Saved Even if Roommate Called 911, Coroner Tells Victim's Dad

Crime
Why 2 Surviving University of Idaho Students May Have Been Spared the Night of the Massacre
Why 2 Surviving University of Idaho Students May Have Been Spared the Night of the Massacre
2

Why 2 Surviving University of Idaho Students May Have Been Spared the Night of the Massacre

Crime
The Very Long Effort to Elect a US House Speaker Creates Some Very Unlikely Stars
The Very Long Effort to Elect a US House Speaker Creates Some Very Unlikely Stars
3

The Very Long Effort to Elect a US House Speaker Creates Some Very Unlikely Stars

Politics
Idaho Murders: A Complete Timeline of Everything We Know About Days Surrounding the Massacre
Idaho Murders: A Complete Timeline of Everything We Know About Days Surrounding the Massacre
4

Idaho Murders: A Complete Timeline of Everything We Know About Days Surrounding the Massacre

Crime
Convicted Jan. 6 Rioter Derrick Evans, on 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Attack, Says He'll Run for Congress
Convicted Jan. 6 Rioter Derrick Evans, on 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Attack, Says He'll Run for Congress
5

Convicted Jan. 6 Rioter Derrick Evans, on 2nd Anniversary of Capitol Attack, Says He'll Run for Congress

Politics