Behind the Scenes of 'The Price Is Right' as Iconic Game Show Celebrates 50 Years on Air | Inside Edition

Behind the Scenes of 'The Price Is Right' as Iconic Game Show Celebrates 50 Years on Air

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:50 PM PDT, September 30, 2021

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic game show as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Come on down!

Inside Edition went behind the scenes at "The Price is Right” for its 2-hour primetime 50th anniversary special.

Contestants played fan favorites like Plinko and hole-in-one, with a chance at winning special prizes worthy of 50 years on the air.

Host Drew Carey says he loves seeing the joy the show brings to generations of people.

“One thing I love about this show is when regular people have a real chance of winning something really expensive and cool,” Carey said.

And the game show would be nothing without former host Bob Barker, who retired back in 2007. Model Rachel Reynolds remembers fondly working with the legendary host.

“He had such great chemistry with the audience and the people that came up on stage. It was fun to watch him. It was a real joy to watch him in action” Reynolds said.

Related Stories

Meet the Overly Enthusiastic 'Price is Right' Contestant Who Just Broke the Plinko Record
Woman Hilariously Falls Flat On Her Butt Live on 'The Price is Right'
'Price Is Right' Contestants Spin a 3-Way Tie for the First Time in Game Show's History
What Is an Icon? Memorable Moments From Alex Trebek's Decades-Long 'Jeopardy!' CareerEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime