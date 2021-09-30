Come on down!

Inside Edition went behind the scenes at "The Price is Right” for its 2-hour primetime 50th anniversary special.

Contestants played fan favorites like Plinko and hole-in-one, with a chance at winning special prizes worthy of 50 years on the air.

Host Drew Carey says he loves seeing the joy the show brings to generations of people.

“One thing I love about this show is when regular people have a real chance of winning something really expensive and cool,” Carey said.

And the game show would be nothing without former host Bob Barker, who retired back in 2007. Model Rachel Reynolds remembers fondly working with the legendary host.

“He had such great chemistry with the audience and the people that came up on stage. It was fun to watch him. It was a real joy to watch him in action” Reynolds said.

Related Stories