After several live listening parties, hip-hop fans waited, and waited, and waited for Kanye West’s “Donda” album to drop. After it did, the beloved British cartoon character Peppa Pig strolled in with the jokes.

After the release, Pitchfork gave “Donda” a 6.0 rating and said, “Donda arrived barely finished and with a lot of baggage. Its 1 hour and 48-minute runtime includes euphoric highs that lack connective tissue, a data dump of songs searching for a higher calling.”

Last month, the adorable Peppa Pig dropped her sophomore album titled "Peppa's Adventures - The Album." Pitchfork gave it a 6.5 and said, “The four-year-old pop phenom and famous pig’s second album is a charming and self-assured celebration of family, friendship, and muddy puddles.”

After one fan noticed Peppa got a higher rating, they posted the scores side-by-side on Twitter. The post began getting attention when fans began joking about it. The Peppa Pig Twitter account also joined in on the laughs.

They retweeted the comparison and wrote, “Peppa didn't need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5,” referring to one of Kanye’s listening parties.

Sadly, they later deleted the tweet, according to CNN. Luckily, it lives on in screenshots.

Even so, the Peppa Pig account continued to poke fun at other artists that got lower ratings than them, like The Beatles and Daft Punk.

They later sent out a lighthearted tweet poking fun at Kanye again. “.@Kanyewest fans, if you’re looking for some warm-up tracks, we’d recommend this album,” they wrote with a link to “Peppa's Adventures - The Album” on iTunes."

