Devastated students, friends and family are mourning the death of a gentle giant and bigger-than-life basketball coach whose life was cut short over the weekend in a freak accident.

Dexter Butler, 28, died Saturday after he fell into a storm drain while searching for his dropped keys, friends said. The drain was near the gym of Florida's Key West High School, where Butler was scheduled to meet some of his players.

“He took the grate out and was trying to get his keys,” said his longtime friend, Rick Lopez. “Something happened where he went in, and we ended up losing him that way.

“He was just full of life,” Lopez told WTVJ-TV. “Dexter had so much life to him and he gave so much of his time. He really had a personality that was so large and so kind and gentle at the same time.”

Police are investigating, but say there are no signs of foul play.

Lopez is general manager of Florida Keys Media, which operates several radio stations and covers high school sports. Lopez had known Butler since the latter was a star high school athlete.

After high school, Butler had been hired by Lopez as a sports commentator. “He called football games for us,” he said. “He did our Monday night shows. He was on every week.”

Besides coaching basketball at Key West High School, Butler also taught history and coached Little League Baseball teams. His father had been a legendary coach at Key West, and Butler followed in his footsteps.

"Monroe County School District is sorry to announce that their beloved teacher and Coach, Dexter Butler, died today in a tragic accident," the district said in a statement. "We offer our sincere condolences to his family and to all students who knew and worked with him."

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help with funeral costs. By Wednesday, it had raised more than $57,000, far beyond its stated goal of $20,000.

"Dexter was known as many things. Most importantly a father, son, husband, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, athlete, great friend, beloved coach, and respected teacher," the fundraiser's description reads. "He was and will remain to be an admired mentor and a HUGE influence for the children and teens in our community.

"He will be missed dearly by so many and his loss will affect many of us in so many ways."