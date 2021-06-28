Sunday’s BET Awards ceremony was one of the first in-person awards shows since the beginning of the pandemic, and lifted up women and members of the LGBTQ+ community this year.

Cardi B. revealed she is pregnant with baby number two, and she and her “WAP” collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion, won both the Best Collaboration and Video of the Year Award for the hit.

Megan Thee Stallion also snagged the Viewer’s Choice Award for her remix of Beyonce’s "Savage," and the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Award.

The lifetime achievement award went to Queen Latifah, who closed out her speech by exclaiming, “Happy Pride!” Queen was not the only one to boost the community during the awards show, as Lil’ Nas X made BET history by kissing a male backup dancer during his performance of "Montero/Call Me By Your Name" — making it the first openly gay kiss during the awards show.

The late actor Chadwick Boseman was honored with the award for Best Actor, and the night was closed with an homage to the late rapper DMX.

Related Stories