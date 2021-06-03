President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation stating that the month will be recognized as Pride Month.

"I call upon the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community, to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high," Biden said.

This comes as a comfort for many LGBTQ+ communities and organizations, as the Trump Administration canceled the protections instated in 2016 that categorized health care as a civil right.

The previous administration often took to Twitter as a method of worldwide communication, but there was radio silence when Pride Month came around. There were, however, bills introduced to ban the flying of the Pride flag at U.S. embassies around the world, and reports of requests from various embassies to fly the Pride flag being denied before and during Trump’s presidency, according to USA Today.

Biden has evolved in his position regarding “same-sex marriage” and LGBTQ+ rights over the years, and has made many steps to differentiate himself from the previous administration.

On his first day in office, he issued a statement that aimed to both prevent and push back against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, providing hope for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies that the push for equality from his office will continue.

"While I am proud of the progress my Administration has made in advancing protections for the LGBTQ+ community, I will not rest until full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans is finally achieved and codified into law," Biden said in the proclamation.

