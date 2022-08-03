A millionaire dentist with a taste for big-game hunting has been found guilty of murdering his wife while they were on an African safari.

Bianca Rudolph was found dead from a shotgun blast while on safari with her husband in Zambia in 2016. Larry Rudolph, 67, claimed his wife accidentally shot herself while packing the gun.

Zambian police decided the weapon had “accidentally fired,” but Larry Rudolph was later charged in the U.S. with murder.

The FBI said he killed his wife of 34 years to get almost $5 million in insurance money so he could start a new life with his girlfriend, who was also his office manager.

Prosecutors said Larry Rudolph was overheard during an argument with the girlfriend saying, "I killed my f****g wife for you."

Larry Rudolph claimed that he said, “Now they're saying I killed my f*****g wife for you."

His two children, including his daughter, Anna, who is also a dentist, were spotted entering court during the trial. After three weeks of testimony, the dentist was convicted of murder and mail fraud on Monday.

Lauren Doyle, one of his attorneys, told Inside Edition, “We believe that he was wrongly accused there. Dr. Rudolph, like we have said numerous times during the trial and in our pre-trial pleadings, did not need the insurance money.”

Larry Rudolph has maintained his innocence.

"I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," he told jurors last week.

Rudolph’s alleged girlfriend, Lori Milliron, was convicted of perjury and being an accessory after the fact.

Lawrence could be sentenced to life in prison, while Milliron could face up to 35 years. Their sentence hearings have not been scheduled yet.

Related Stories