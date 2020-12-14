Biggest Snowstorm in Years Could Hit the Northeast This Week

The biggest snowstorm in years could be heading the northeast this week, with more than a foot of snow expected in parts like New York City’s Central Park, CBS News reported.

Some cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Boston, may pick up more than a half a season's worth of snow in 24 hours, CBS News reported.

Meteorologists say cities like Boston, Hartford and Providence are expected to be the bullseye.

The storm is building out by the Rockies out West and is expected to move Monday and by Wednesday, the Northeast could be walloped with the snow. The heaviest snowfall rates will start late Wednesday into Thursday morning, with 2 inches per hour piling up in spots, CBS News reports.

The direction and veracity of the snowfall could change by Wednesday.

