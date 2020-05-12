Bill Murray and Guy Fieri Will Make Nachos for COVID-19 Charity

Get ready to earn your stripes and take a trip to Flavortown to see who the kingpin of nachos will be as Bill Murray and Guy Fieri will battle it out in a live nacho-making contest for charity to raise money for restaurants hit by the COVID19 lockdown.

The beloved actor and the popular TV host will be raising money for Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund on “The Nacho Average Showdown” later this week.

“The Nacho Average Showdown” will see the “Life Aquatic” star and the host of “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives,” go head to head to compete to make the best nachos.

The event will stream live on the Food Network Facebook page, on May 15 at 5PM ET.

The money raised will go to Fieri’s charity, which has already raised over $20 million in efforts to save restaurants and help those who work in the industry affected by coronavirus shutdowns.

“My entire career has been in the restaurant business. From bussing tables to flambé captain to dishwasher to chef… I have done it all,” Fieri said in a statement. “I’ve also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met… the heartbeats of their communities.”

“But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most… right now,” he added.

The show will be hosted by Carla Hall and judges will include NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal and actor Terry Crews.

RELATED STORIES

Celebrities Confirmed to Have the Coronavirus

Doctor Dedicated to Ending Rhino Poaching Fears Coronavirus Lockdown Could Mean Disaster for Endangered Animal

Former NFL Cheerleader Carol Mazer Is Now a Nurse on Front Lines of COVID-19