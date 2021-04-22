Earlier this week, a Black family made a discovery in their backyard; someone had tied a noose to a tree. The family lives in Reseda, California, and wishes to remain anonymous.

“I was panicking; I thought they know where I live. They know that we're Black,” one family member told KCBS. Another added that the incident brought back unpleasant memories of Jim Crow. “At my age, I kinda went through that era. It took me back to when I was a kid, and I was very emotional.”

Nooses are implements of intimidation and symbols of the terror visited upon Black Americans. They were the primary tool historically used in the lynching of thousands of Black people.

The family has lived in the area for 30 years and nothing similar to this has happened before. They believe someone cut through the chain-link fence in their yard to get to the tree. They also believe the incident is tied to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. “The climate is racially charged at the moment, but that also gives incentive to people who are racist to come and do things like this,” one person said.

The LAPD was called to remove the noose and is now investigating the incident as a hate crime. The family says they are removing the tree and installing security cameras. Even so, one of them says he still believes in his fellow man. He said, “I love all people were all the same, we're all in this together.”

Related Stories