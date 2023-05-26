The residents of New York City and northern New Jersey will be facing some major delays on the road this weekend.

The predicted forecast of holiday travelers looking to take advantage of the long weekend and three consecutive nights of Taylor Swift concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford is expected to create a bomb cyclone of congestion in New Jersey.

State officials are already trying to alleviate this once-in-a-lifetime traffic event in any way they can, which is why Swifties will not be allowed to Taylor-gate at the stadium during this weekend's concerts.

Swift is currently traversing the country on her "Eras Tour," which has confirmed that she is not just a pop star, but the pop star.

In addition to selling out two or three nights of shows at NFL stadiums such as Met Life — which seats 82,5000 people — Swift is also drawing in additional fans who flock to the parking lots of these stadiums to hear her perform.

The practice is becoming increasingly popular, so much so in fact that the phenomenon of Swifties without tickets who party in the parking lot is now known as Taylor-gating

Taylor-gaters in the tri-state area are therefore going to Taylor-hate the news that MetLife is cracking down and warning fans that they won't be allowed into the parking lot without a ticket.

New Jersey State Police confirmed this as well, writing on Instagram: "Sorry Swifties - No Ticket, No Taylor-Gating!"

No worries for some Swifties however, who swiftly found a way around this ban.

Ann Mercogliano caught up with two who are already camping out at the American Dream Mall parking lot in New Jersey, across the street from MetLife.

Samantha Fisch and Alanna Monte tell Inside Edition they grabbed their parking spot at the crack of dawn on Friday, and were already set-up to watch Taylor from afar 12 hours before she is even set to hit the stage.

