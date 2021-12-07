Prince William shared the story of Taylor Swift leading him on stage to sing with her and Bon Jovi in 2013.

The memorable moment happened at a Centrepoint charity event at Kensington Palace.

"So, around about – it must be nearly 10 years ago now – I can't believe I'm actually telling this story,” says Prince William.

“I went to a charity fundraising gala for Centrepoint, which is a young homeless charity that I am very fond of and have supported for many years.” It's an annual fundraiser, and I turn up, and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet, as well," he says.

Prince Williams shares how he was nervous but followed Swift’s lead when the singer asked him to join her onstage.

"I'm sat next to Taylor Swift. She's on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there's a pause, and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, 'Come on, William. Let's go and sing.'" he recounts.

"To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I'm cringing at what happened next, and I don't understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me…' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'"

Prince William talks about the moment in the Christmas episode of the Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, premiering Dec. 6.

