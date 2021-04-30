Prince William and Duchess Kate Share Rare Glimpse Into Family Life on 10th Anniversary
The palace released a sweet video and two new portraits to mark the couple's 10th wedding anniversary.
Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton are sharing a rare glimpse into their private life with the world to mark their 10th wedding anniversary. The royal parents joyfully played with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a sweet video to mark the occasion.
In one moment, the family roasts marshmallows around a bonfire. The palace also released two new portraits of the couple. During the last 10 years, Middleton has matured a lot, says Daily Mail editor Charlie Lankston.
“I think anyone who watched the royal wedding 10 years ago will remember seeing an absolutely beautiful, but very nervous bride. And nowadays, Kate looks incredibly confident and calm and self assured,” Lankston said.
The couple’s 2011 wedding harkens back to a different time, when throngs of wedding attendees and onlookers stood shoulder to shoulder and maskless as the couple walked down the aisle.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Says Brother Who Took His Own Life Never Mentally Recovered From Abuse Suffered as Scott Rudin's AssistantNews
21-Year-Old 'Eager' Georgia Firefighter Dies in His Sleep During 1st ShiftNews
Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse's Crowdfunding Campaign Gets Virginia Cop Fired From the Department: OfficialsCrime
Greensboro Zoning Commissioner Ousted After Refusing to Address Woman as 'Doctor' in MeetingNews
Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's PermissionOffbeat