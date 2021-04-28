Prince Harry and Meghan will serve as the campaign chairs for Global Citizen’s upcoming fundraiser to get coronavirus vaccines to people in the world’s poorest countries, according to published reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear at “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” held at the $5 billion Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The charity concert will be taped on Sunday and air on multiple platforms including CBS, ABC, FOX, YouTube and iHeartMedia broadcast radio starting on May 8, Global Citizens, the anti-poverty group, announced Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

Selena Gomez will host the concert that will be held in front of an audience of “fully vaccinated frontline health care and essential workers,” according to its organizers, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Global Citizens hopes to enlist corporations and philanthropists to raise $22 billion for global vaccinations, particularly those countries with less access, FOX News reported.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also appear during the broadcast as part of the "We Can Do This" initiative to increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccines. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković will also appear at the concert, according to Fox.

Jennifer Lopez will headline the event and will be joined by the Foo Fighters, Eddie Veder, J Balvin and H.E.R. Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King and Jimmy Kimmel and actors Ben Affleck, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn are also set to appear, the Associated Press reported.

Global Citizen, an organization which normally focuses on fighting severe poverty, became involved with COVID-19 vaccines out of what it calls necessity, FOX reported,

"We can’t get back to ending extreme poverty while 150 million people have been pushed back into extreme poverty this year due to the pandemic," Global Citizen Hugh Evans.

The Global Citizen program is among a growing network of nonprofits and activists working to achieve a wider, more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. As of April, 60 nations had still not yet received any COVID-19 vaccines, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans told the AP.

