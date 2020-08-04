Fyre Festival Merchandise for Sale in Online Auction Benefiting Billy McFarland's Victims

For those who feel like they missed out on the disastrous trip of a lifetime, Fyre Festival-branded clothing is now up for sale at a Texas auction house.

The items, which were originally meant to be sold at the 2017 event that the Department of Justice deemed a scheme to defraud investors, were seized by the U.S. Government and are now being sold in an online auction that will benefit the victims of that scheme.

Included in the 126 collectors’ items are Fyre Festival-branded sweatshirts and baseball caps – both of which are going for more than $300.

Officials said they believed Billy McFarland, who is currently incarcerated on a charge of wire fraud, intended to “sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release,” U.S. Marshal Ralph Sozio of the Southern District of New York said in a press release. “The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes.”

McFarland, 28, is currently serving a six-year prison sentence in Ohio. He was denied an early release after testing positive for the coronavirus in July, and is set to be released in 2023.

He originally planned to write a book about his experience of the Fyre Festival, with profits going to the $26 million in restitution he was ordered to pay. It is unclear whether the book is still in the works.

