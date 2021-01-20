Nick Cordero's Final Song, 'Dear Hate,' Released to Benefit the Actor's Fund

Nick Cordero’s legacy lives on with the release of his last public performance on Wednesday to benefit the Actors Fund that has a compelling and timely message.

The song, “Dear Hate,” performed by Cordero and Liana Stampur, is about how love conquers all despite the existence of hate. The single is available on BroadwayRecords.com and iTunes, and will be available later this week on all other digital platforms, according to a statement by BroadwayRecords.

Michael J. Mortiz, Jr., Cordero’s music director and frequent collaborator, who is also an Emmy-Award winning producer, said he remembered he had Cordero’s final performance in his archives and said he “felt a real desire to release it to the world,” and shared the idea with Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots.

“On Monday night, I found myself thinking about Nick, how much I miss him and so many others lost, and how so much had changed in the world since he left us,” Mortiz, Jr. said. “I asked what she thought about releasing this poignant single to honor all the people who’ve helped our country through the difficult year, and honor all those lost to COVID-19. Nick loved this song and sounds so good on it with Liana.”

He added: “The lyrics serve as a remember that love and beauty remain, even in the seemingly darkest of times; a fitting message for this moment in history."

Cordero received a Tony Award nomination for his role of Cheech in "Bullets Over Broadway." A beloved figure in the Broadway community, he also originated roles in "A Bronx Tale" and "Waitress," according to Broadway.com.

Cordero died on July 5 at the age of 41 after a long battle with coronavirus. His solo album, "Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below," was released by Broadway Records in September to celebrate Cordero’s remarkable talent.

Liana Stampur is a singer, teacher, activist and founding performer of the ACLU’s Sings Out for Freedom concert. In November, she released a solo children's album, “A Soft Place To Land.”

During Cordero’s illness, fans and friends united over social media to support Cordero and his wife by singing Cordero’s original song “Live Your Life,” which is featured on the album.

Proceeds from “Dear Hate” will benefit The Actors Fund.

