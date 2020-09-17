Nick Cordero's Birthday Celebrated With Posthumous Concert Album Release

Actor and Broadway star Nick Cordero would have turned 42 on Thursday, and to commemorate his birthday, an album is being released showcasing his cabaret act.

"Live Your Life: Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below" is available at all major music retailing sites, including Amazon. Proceeds will benefit his widow, Amanda Kloots, and their young son, Elvis.

Cordero died in July after a long and grueling fight against the coronavirus. He lost a leg to amputation during his hospitalization.

While he was ill, his fans and friends showed support on social media by singing Cordero's “Live Your Life," which is also on the album.

The musical collection from his popular 2019 cabaret run in New York City had been in the works before the pandemic hit, but was put on hold.

“I’ve never seen my husband work so hard on a show and boy was he nervous,” Kloots said. “It was the first one-man show he had created and he wanted to give the audience something to remember."

