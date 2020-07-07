Nick Cordero’s ‘Live Your Life’ Song Played 1 Last Time by Wife Day After He Died of Coronavirus 

Nick Cordero’s fans, loved ones, and even those who recently learned about him got up and danced to his song “Live Your Life” in celebration of the Broadway actor.

The 41-year-old died Sunday after a long battle with complications stemming from COVID-19.

The movement to move in his honor came after his wife, Amanda Kloots, posted on Instagram just the day after news of his passing Sunday.

“3PM PST will forever remind me of Nick now,” she posted on Instagram. “Join me today live to sing for Nick one last time.”

There is now a petition circulating to rename the Broadway Theater where he performed as the gangster Sonny in “A Bronx Tale,” after him.

“A Bronx Tale” creator Chazz Palminteri took to Instagram after his friend’s passing and mourned his loss in a series of posts and urged his followers to donate to the family’s GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses.

Cordero is survived by his wife and their one-year-old son, Elvis.

RELATED STORIES

'Hamilton' Movie Sees Renewed Calls to 'Cancel' Show Over Depiction of Slavery

Celebrities Confirmed to Have the Coronavirus

Nick Cordero Dies of Complications From Coronavirus After Months-Long Battle