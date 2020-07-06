Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies at 41 After Months-Long Battle with Coronavirus

Nick Cordero, of Broadway’s “Rock of Ages” and “Waitress,” died Sunday after a roller coaster battle with the coronavirus, filled with multiple victories and setbacks in his health. He was 41.

His wife Amanda Kloots confirmed his death on social media, writing, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left the earth.”

Cordero is survived by his 1-year-old son Elvis, who celebrated his first birthday while his dad was in intensive care last month.

Cordero, who has been in intensive care at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center since March, has had a long battle with coronavirus, struggling with complications after being admitted into the hospital for respiratory problems following a pneumonia diagnosis. He became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma. While sedated, doctors placed him on dialysis to help his kidneys function properly.

Doctors also found an infection in his lung and he underwent emergency surgery. While in recovery, he was having issues with blood circulating in his right leg and clotting. The doctors made the decision to amputate the star’s leg.

He also went into septic shock, had two mini strokes, needed a temporary pacemaker and developed fungus in his lungs, despite having no prior existing health conditions, Kloots said.

Through complication after complication, Kloots remained optimistic, envisioning a future of him dancing on a Broadway stage again.

"I’ve been told to say goodbye,” she said in June. “I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes."

In the wake of his passing, many of Cordero's loved ones took to social media to memorialize their friend.

"I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being," Zach Braff said on Twitter. "Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm. I am so grateful for the time we had. 'We’ll catch up some other time.'"

Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande's brother, wrote: "As soon as I met him I knew God placed him in my life for a reason: He showed me such love, leadership through kindness, strength during difficult times, a true appreciation of life no matter what."

And Bradley Whitford made a plea for people to wear face masks, which help curb the spread of coronavirus. “It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow.”

