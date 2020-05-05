Broadway Star Nick Cordero's Eyes Are Opening, But He's Still Unresponsive, Wife Says

“Rock of Ages” star Nick Cordero is slowly recovering from massive health complications brought on by coronavirus, his wife says.

Amanda Kloots took to Instagram Live Monday to inform fans about her husband’s condition. Cordero, who has been in intensive care since March at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

"The doctors say Nick is looking good. His settings on everything are getting better, so he says that there's good progress," she said. "And now we just need him to wake up."

She said his eyes are opening but are “not connected to anything right now.”

"One of the things they said is that the first step is that the eyes open. The second step is that the eyeballs sort of track [movement]," Kloots added. "We are at eyes open, which is great. We just need, like, the mental status to kick in."

Cordero has had a long battle with coronavirus, struggling with complications after being admitted into the hospital for respiratory problems following a pneumonia diagnosis. He became unconscious and was placed in a medically induced coma. While sedated, doctors placed him on dialysis to help his kidneys function properly.

Doctors also found an infection in his lung and he underwent emergency surgery. While in recovery, he was having issues with blood circulating in his right leg and clotting. The doctors made the decision to amputate the star’s leg.

"The doctor told me that if Nick was in his 70s, we'd be having a different conversation. He's 41, and he's been fighting. He's been fighting really hard. We know he's literally been thrown every curveball that he could be thrown," Kloot said last week. "I'm not giving up hope."

