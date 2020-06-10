Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero's Son Elvis Turns 1 as Broadway Star Remains in ICU

Amanda Kloots took to social media to celebrate her and her husband Nick Cordero's son Elvis' first birthday, noting it's a bittersweet milestone to mark while Cordero remains in the hospital after suffering complications because of the coronavirus.

“It breaks my heart Nick can’t be there,” Kloots said on Instagram. "I literally can't even talk about it because it makes me so sad."

Kloots said she is throwing their son a birthday party with family and will FaceTime Cordero, who is in the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Cordero was admitted to the hospital in March.

Kloots also shared photos of Elvis in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after being born last year.

"When Elvis was born they rushed him right to the NICU because there was fluid in his lungs," she wrote. "He stayed there for two nights and Nick and I visited him all day. We couldn’t stop staring at him and eventually holding him.

"My two Cordero men: last June Elvis is in the NICU. This June Nick is in the ICU. These guys are really trying to take me down," she joked.

Kloots said that doctors have told her several times to say goodbye to her husband, but she remains optimistic.

"I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it," she wrote. "I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes."

RELATED STORIES

How Taiwan Avoided a Major Coronavirus Outbreak

The Hot Dog Sees Surge in Popularity as Those in Coronavirus Lockdown Look to Classic Comfort

How a South Dakota Native American Reservation Successfully Snuffed Out Coronavirus on Its Own Terms