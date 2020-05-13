Nick Cordero Wakes Up From Coma in COVID-19 Battle, Wife Amanda Kloots Announces

Nick Cordero has woken from a weeks-long coma he was put under during his battle with the coronavirus, his wife, Amanda Kloots, shared on Instagram Stories.

“Dada is awake!” she cheered while holding their son, Elvis, during the Tuesday announcement. “We did it!”

People across the world have been waiting for some positive progress in the Broadway star’s health after a roller coaster battle with the coronavirus. Every day at 3 p.m. friends, family and strangers blast Cordero's original song "Live Your Life," to show their support.

Cordero has been in a medically-induced coma for about six weeks. He was admitted to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 30 for what doctors initially believed to be pneumonia. He was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

The actor, who was appearing in a production of “Rock of Ages” when the pandemic hit, has been fighting for his life. His right leg was amputated, he went into septic shock, had two mini strokes and had a temporary pacemaker put in and developed fungus in his lungs, according to Kloots. Cordero had no prior pre-existing health conditions, she said.

The road to recovery isn’t over yet. “Nick is so weak right now that even opening and closing his eyes takes all of his energy,” she explained.

For the past few months, Kloots, who has been on Broadway herself and now is a fitness trainer, has shown enormous strength and remained positive. She also continued to stay active, despite uncertainty.

“Use your body everyday,” she said in a video from her car. “Strengthen your body everyday. It builds your immune system. It helps with mental health -- of course your physical health. Do not take it for granted.”

Friends like Cordero’s former “A Bronx Tale” co-stars continue to show their support. Some even created a virus protection kit that is FDA-certified. A portion of proceeds goes towards Cordero and Kloots, as well as COVID-19-related charities

“They're going to need a lot of assistance when this is over,” said Cordero’s friend and former co-star, Richard Blake. Blake was at the couple’s wedding and stays in touch with Kloots constantly. “This is going to be a very trying thing, obviously for his career, as well as the rehabilitation and therapy.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help in Cordero's recovery after he is released from the hospital has also received an outpouring of support.

“He's still gonna be able to record. He's still going to be able to do gigs and concerts," Blake said. "I fully believe he's going to be dancing on that leg."

