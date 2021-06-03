Boat Flying Pride Flags Rescues Those on Vessel on Fire That Allegedly Harassed Them Before Blaze
They were reportedly seen giving the finger, harassing and spinning circles around another boat after they spotted their Pride flags.
Boaters aboard a vessel that went up in flames were allegedly harassing the people who ultimately rescued them.
Before the boat caught fire, those aboard were seen giving the finger, harassing and spinning circles around another boat after they spotted their pride flags. And the incident was caught on tape.
One boater wrote on Twitter, “These people harassed my family because we were flying gay pride flags in Moses Lake Washington, by racing around us and shouting gay slurs. Then, their boat literally blew up! #KarmaIsReal.”
After the boat caught fire, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said passengers swam to board the other board they were circling.
The Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the videos and interviewing those involved to understand more about what happened, including how the boat fire started.
The rescuers have since returned to the water celebrating pride month.
