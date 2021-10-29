Moments after admiring a breathtaking view of a pod of dolphins, the crew of a sailboat off the coast of California spotted something else in the ocean — a human hand.

College professor Koz Khosravani couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a naked woman was floating in the water.

“She had just enough energy to just [wave her arm] one more time,” Khosravani told Inside Edition.

Incredibly, it was the professor’s maiden voyage on the boat he had just bought. He had also recently completed boat-safety training.

Khosravani and his friends pulled the woman aboard and covered her in a heap of towels and blankets. She was freezing, exhausted and unable to speak.

The 26-year-old woman had gone skinny dipping at midnight off Venice Beach and was swept out by the current. She was in the water for 12 hours.

Khosravani believes the dolphins actually led his boat to the woman.

“They really directed me to her. I would have never, ever seen her if it wasn’t for the dolphins,” he said.



The woman spent three days in the hospital recovering from extreme hypothermia.

