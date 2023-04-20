Two missing Wisconsin teens were found dead in a forest near the Wisconsin-Michigan border on Monday, officials said.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they found the bodies of two deceased in the Oneida County Forest.

Officials later confirmed the bodies were those of Wisconsin missing teens, Aiden Grefe,17, and Dakota Brown, 16.

The two teens were last together Sunday before being reported missing, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

In an attempt to find the Grefe and Brown, authorities utilized search dogs, UTV and ATV patrols, and various other agencies that could provide additional help, the Oneida County Sheriff said.

“The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many community partners who assisted with the search for Aiden and Dakota,” the sheriff’s office said. “The area that needed to be searched was vast and all of these resources were needed.”

Grefe and Brown’s deaths are being investigated by multiple agencies but the Oneida County Sheriff said they feel exposure in the forest may have played a role in their deaths.

