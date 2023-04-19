The upstate New York homeowner accused of shooting a young woman to death after she turned into his driveway by mistake has been charged with second-degree murder.

Construction worker Kevin Monahan, 65, appeared in court to hear the charges against him following the death of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis.

Kaylin's friends and family crowded around her grieving boyfriend Blake Walsh in court, rubbing his shoulders and consoling him as the judge spoke.

It was also their moment to come face to face with Kaylin's accused killer, who the prosecution described as ill-tempered and impulsive.

When the judge made his determination that there would be no bail, Kaylin's father pumped his fist with approval.

"We were huddling together as a family, sharing stories, pictures," Kaylin's grandfather told Inside Edition from the front row of the courtroom. "This will be a long haul obviously, but we'll be together through this whole process."

Blake is also speaking out about what happened on the night of Kaylin's death.

He says he was driving an SUV with Kailyn and two other friends up a long, winding driveway. The group realized they were at the wrong address and turned back. That's when police say Monahan opened fire from his porch.

Blake said he stepped on the gas and tried to get away as fast as he could, and that was when the Kaylin was fatally shot.

Monahan's attorney describes the situation differently.

"It's late at night, three vehicles come tearing up the driveway, revving their engines and shining their lights," the attorney tells Inside Edition. "He doesn't know who they are."

But does he have remorse?

"This is a tragedy and he was involved in the tragedy and he feels terribly, that there was a loss of life," Monahan's attorney tells Inside Edition.

Meanwhile, the family of the man who shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl is speaking about that shooting.

The grandson of Andrew Lester said: "It's just crazy. I wish it didn't happen. I also get lost on those streets. It's easy to do."

Yarl is at home recovering, and Lester pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

