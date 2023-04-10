The submerged car of a Florida teacher missing for three years was found with a body inside near Daytona Beach over the weekend, authorities said.

The car belonged to Robert Heikka, a teacher from Port Orange, Florida, who went missing in 2020, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was found by volunteers with local search and rescue crews after they spotted it in a canal along Pioneer Trail, about 10 miles south of Port Orange, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Facebook Saturday.

Officials have not officially release the identity of the remains inside the car, but authorities said they notified Heikka’s family of the discovery.

"The car has been removed from the water, with 1 deceased occupant discovered inside. While positive ID has not officially been made, the Port Orange Police Department has been in contact with Mr. Heikka’s family. Our thoughts go out to the Heikka family and friends this evening," the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post that also included images of the car.

The Port Orange Police Department also posted about the discovery on Facebook Saturday. The said the missing person's case is now considered "solved."

"Thank you again. We appreciate all your efforts. Incredible work. Your professionalism, dedication and determination amazed us," Port Orange Police Department wrote. "Again, our thoughts and prayers are with the Heikka family."

Heikka was an employee of the Volusia County school system since 1989 and taught at Creekside Middle School in Port Orange starting in 2002, according to CBS News.

Heikka was last seen on surveillance footage at an ATM near Canaveral Shores in December 2020, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Both Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Port Orange Police Department have been working together since Heikka was reported missing to find him.

